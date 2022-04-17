Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $22.77 million and approximately $52,789.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,477.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.40 or 0.07523710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00267172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.43 or 0.00828676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00092078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.00564787 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.72 or 0.00369886 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,160,148 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.