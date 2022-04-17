Redd (RDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,921.80 or 1.00075162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025114 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009611 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.