Stakenet Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (XSN)

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.10 or 0.00257169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000804 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.00258868 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00021236 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 129,565,118 coins and its circulating supply is 126,026,073 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

