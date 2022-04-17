Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after acquiring an additional 772,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after buying an additional 244,354 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $24.86. 4,552,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.