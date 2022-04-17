Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.51

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGYGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.51 and last traded at C$9.42, with a volume of 1321436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.72 million and a PE ratio of 1.29.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

