TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) to post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 71,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,602. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 23,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $53,061.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 93,851 shares of company stock valued at $209,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.