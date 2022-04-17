Typhoon Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $534.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $203,749.85 and approximately $534.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.53 or 0.07493319 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,013.12 or 0.99698796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041095 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

