Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 1-Year High at $199.00

Apr 17th, 2022

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHEDGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.59), with a volume of 1469035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £939.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.98.

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

