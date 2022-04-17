Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 1-Year High at $199.00

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.59), with a volume of 1469035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £939.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.98.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.