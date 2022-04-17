VAULT 24 Hour Volume Hits $387.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, VAULT has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002033 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $460,396.71 and approximately $387.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.80 or 0.07502449 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,453.79 or 0.99941714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00041059 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,477 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

