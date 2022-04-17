Wagerr (WGR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,332.00

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $4,332.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002523 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00192107 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 239,961,703 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.