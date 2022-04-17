Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qualcomm has completed the acquisition of Arriver from SSW Partners. The buyout will bolster its ability to deliver fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System solutions to automakers. The company is focused on retaining its leadership in 5G and the chipset market, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and best-in-class security. It is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking solutions that help to transform connectivity in business enterprises, homes and smart factories. However, the company faces intense competition from low-cost chip manufacturers. High research and development costs are expected to dent margins, while global chip shortage due to supply-chain disruptions is a headwind. It is susceptible to risks arising from a decline in handset shipments, especially in China.”

4/5/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $205.00.

3/31/2022 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.41 on Thursday, reaching $140.50. 10,440,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,021,434. The company has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average of $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

