Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 514,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -676.92%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

