Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

