$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.48. 4,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,939. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $974.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Avaya by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

