Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.66. 5,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.77. The company has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,242 shares of company stock worth $4,612,959 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.