Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

