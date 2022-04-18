AMG National Trust Bank Buys 14,066 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,614 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.56. 19,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,757. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

