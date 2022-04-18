AMG National Trust Bank Invests $1.03 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

