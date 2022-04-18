AMG National Trust Bank Invests $1.03 Million in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Ingredion by 121.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $264,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.12. 208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,872. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.