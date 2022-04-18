AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.00. 12,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,124. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

