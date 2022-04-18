AMG National Trust Bank Sells 105,696 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,696 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.65) to €15.30 ($16.63) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.