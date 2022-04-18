AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,413 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth approximately $224,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($92.28) to €83.40 ($90.65) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($71.74) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

FMS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,728. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

