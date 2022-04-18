AMG National Trust Bank Sells 962 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 423,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,350,000 after acquiring an additional 229,811 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $436.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,129. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $439.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.92. The company has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

