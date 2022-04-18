Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as low as $112.25 and last traded at $114.01, with a volume of 44211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.36.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 333,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,593 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.