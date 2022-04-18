Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,864 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after buying an additional 667,877 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,207,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,695,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,607,000 after buying an additional 160,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,636,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 183,165 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

