Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) versus Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Financial Review

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atkore and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42% Sunworks -26.32% -35.41% -26.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atkore and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atkore presently has a consensus target price of $127.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.66%. Sunworks has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 230.88%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Atkore.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atkore and Sunworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.42 $587.86 million $14.80 6.27 Sunworks $101.15 million 0.59 -$26.63 million ($0.97) -2.10

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Atkore has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atkore beats Sunworks on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

