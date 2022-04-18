Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 21,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.76 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

