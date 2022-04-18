Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $261.70 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

