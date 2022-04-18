Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC opened at $103.19 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

