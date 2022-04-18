Atria Investments LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.91.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $290.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

