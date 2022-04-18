Atria Investments LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

