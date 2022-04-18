Atria Investments LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after acquiring an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $210.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

