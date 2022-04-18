Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $321.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.76. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.57.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

