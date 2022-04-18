Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in CarMax by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

NYSE KMX opened at $91.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

