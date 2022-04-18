Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,997,000 after buying an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after acquiring an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $96.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.31. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

