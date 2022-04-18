Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $707.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $454.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $455.84 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

