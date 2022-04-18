Atria Investments LLC Sells 36,080 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,080 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

