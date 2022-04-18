Atria Investments LLC Sells 5,309 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,327,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,223,000 after purchasing an additional 368,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

