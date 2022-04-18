Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $24.03. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Axalta Coating Systems shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 17,840 shares changing hands.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 680,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after buying an additional 954,830 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

