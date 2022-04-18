Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.83. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.0036 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Banco Bradesco’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 19th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, April 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 19th.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

