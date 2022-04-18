Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.00

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

