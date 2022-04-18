Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

NYSE BERY opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,826,000 after purchasing an additional 381,409 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 655,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

