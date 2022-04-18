Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.33% of Marriott International worth $174,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

