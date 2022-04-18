Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will post $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.71. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $2.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

