Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.22.

NYSE BRO opened at $71.26 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

