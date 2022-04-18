Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

CPE stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,209. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 839,840 shares of company stock worth $51,449,698. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

