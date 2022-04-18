Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 502,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of CRLFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.74. 26,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRLFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

