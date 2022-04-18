Color Platform (CLR) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $590,272.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,487.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.74 or 0.00809738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00208376 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00026451 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.