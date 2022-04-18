Contrasting Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ocuphire Pharma has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocuphire Pharma $590,000.00 90.12 -$56.69 million ($4.69) -0.60 Salarius Pharmaceuticals $1.84 million 9.14 -$12.77 million ($0.30) -1.20

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ocuphire Pharma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocuphire Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Ocuphire Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ocuphire Pharma and Salarius Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocuphire Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 828.57%. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ocuphire Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Ocuphire Pharma and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocuphire Pharma N/A -121.69% -105.54% Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A -29.02% -27.87%

Summary

Salarius Pharmaceuticals beats Ocuphire Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia. The company also develops APX3330, a twice-a-day oral tablet to target pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema; and APX2009 and APX2014 second generation preclinical product candidates and analogs of APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and potential biomarkers for Seclidemstat (SP-2577). Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

