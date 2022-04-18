CREDIT Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. CREDIT has a market cap of $322,415.77 and approximately $2,092.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 71% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

